Myria Price Tops $0.0023 (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. Myria has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $853,017.59 worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myria token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Myria has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Myria

Myria was first traded on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. The official website for Myria is myria.com.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,710,480,813 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00221279 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $839,060.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

