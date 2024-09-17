My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0394 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $69,837.51 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002029 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004223 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

