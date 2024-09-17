MSA Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

MSA Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,590 shares during the period. Mattel accounts for 0.1% of MSA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MSA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,039,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,272,000 after buying an additional 716,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $71,256,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

