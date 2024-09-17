MSA Advisors LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

MSA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises about 27.4% of MSA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MSA Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Apollo Global Management worth $95,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $126.45.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

