Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,377,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $443.24 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $448.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

