Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 13,104 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,021.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 472,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

