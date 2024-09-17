Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 22.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 61.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Plains GP by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.53. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.10.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

