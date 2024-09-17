Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 13,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 73,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $335,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Visa by 26,951.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $416,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.81.

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of V opened at $290.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.78 and a 200 day moving average of $273.21.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

