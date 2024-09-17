Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $252.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

