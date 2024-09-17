Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,065 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $7,017,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,666,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.