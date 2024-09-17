Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $93.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

