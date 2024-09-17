Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,884 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $39,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

