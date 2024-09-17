Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $477.08.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 41.0% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $484.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $464.04 and a 200 day moving average of $421.17. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $490.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. Moody's had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody's will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

(Get Free Report

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

