Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at TD Cowen

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $885.23 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 105.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $859.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $772.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 616,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $362,477,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 483,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,743,000 after buying an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

