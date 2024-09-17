Monero (XMR) Price Tops $170.75 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Monero has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $170.75 or 0.00293836 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $3.15 billion and $61.26 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,111.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.98 or 0.00538586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00108578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030675 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00032775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00079880 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

