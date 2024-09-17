Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

