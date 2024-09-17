Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in August

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,837,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 1,560,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,186.0 days.

Moncler Stock Performance

Shares of MONRF stock remained flat at $54.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.69. Moncler has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $75.71.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

