Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in August

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,837,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 1,560,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,186.0 days.
Moncler Stock Performance
Shares of MONRF stock remained flat at $54.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.69. Moncler has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $75.71.
About Moncler
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Moncler
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.