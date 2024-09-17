Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.06

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.06 and last traded at $69.61, with a volume of 117198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.47 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.87.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $365,561.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,526 shares of company stock valued at $830,133 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $41,720,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 708,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 454,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,404,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,601,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,020,000 after buying an additional 159,797 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

