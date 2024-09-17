ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) PT Lowered to $19.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of MODV traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. 268,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,613. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a market cap of $191.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. ModivCare’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ModivCare will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 83.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after buying an additional 381,995 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ModivCare by 16.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd raised its stake in ModivCare by 42.1% during the second quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 262,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 77,930 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

