Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Moderna from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $69.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.72.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,224,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,792,839.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,158 shares of company stock worth $11,167,312. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 42.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after buying an additional 463,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

