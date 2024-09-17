Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 34,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.48. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.38%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

