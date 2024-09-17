MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 3.8% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.6 %

MET opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

