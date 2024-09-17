MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $31.79

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $31.79 or 0.00052943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $189.35 million and $8.55 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 29.87602681 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $5,009,702.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

