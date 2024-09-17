Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.93 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and $59,088.18 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,441,489 coins and its circulating supply is 31,287,792 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

