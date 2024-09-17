Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 88,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQC. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth $3,463,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 67,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 39,962 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at about $2,162,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 103.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 47,898 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Equity Commonwealth declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 18th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

