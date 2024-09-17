Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 463 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in General Mills by 41.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in General Mills by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in General Mills by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,711,000 after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

General Mills Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

