Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,150 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in BOX by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 150,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $324,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,526,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,120,725.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $63,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $324,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,526,661 shares in the company, valued at $38,120,725.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

See Also

