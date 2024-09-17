Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $3.86 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Capital International Investors grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,708,000 after purchasing an additional 805,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,755,838,000 after purchasing an additional 996,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,674,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $126.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.97. The company has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

