Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Marcus worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,669,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 250,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $466.89 million, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

MCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

