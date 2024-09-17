Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of YUM opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.72.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $169,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,624 shares of company stock worth $12,946,761 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.25.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

