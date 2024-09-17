Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,101 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 price target (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.34.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:STLA opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

