Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 177 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 101.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.23.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

