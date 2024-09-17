Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Southern by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 3,628.6% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $89.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

In related news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,455 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

