Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $100.10.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MMSI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.55.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

