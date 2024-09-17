Menlo Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for 0.2% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

