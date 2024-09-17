MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 228,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 198,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

MediPharm Labs Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.