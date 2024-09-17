Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.55

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 1332573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.41%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 59,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 167,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

