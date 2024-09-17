Mdex Price Reaches $0.0150 on Major Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $14.25 million and $348,260.98 worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

