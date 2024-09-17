Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.96

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 78376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Mativ Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Mativ had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is -6.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mativ by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,583,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after acquiring an additional 130,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 579.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,713,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,238,000 after buying an additional 1,461,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 425.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 139,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 113,350 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the first quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mativ by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,367,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 326,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

