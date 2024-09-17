Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,256 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.75% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $303,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $327,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,549.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,635 shares of company stock worth $3,198,948 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BFAM opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $141.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.67 and a 200 day moving average of $116.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

