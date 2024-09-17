Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $286.79 Million Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,471,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 773,487 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.33% of KBR worth $286,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 2,029.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 39.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of KBR by 17.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KBR. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

