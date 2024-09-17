Mask Network (MASK) One Day Volume Hits $34.40 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00003541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $204.96 million and approximately $34.40 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mask Network has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

