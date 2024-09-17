Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Marui Group Price Performance

Shares of MAURY stock remained flat at $31.83 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Marui Group has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $36.45.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $383.05 million for the quarter.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

