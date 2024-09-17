Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,444,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,799.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 518,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 500,938 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

