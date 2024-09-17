Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $18.88 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $18,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,222.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,263,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,851 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after acquiring an additional 722,717 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $19,904,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 479.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 301,873 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

