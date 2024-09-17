Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (VAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on October 3rd

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 75.5% per year over the last three years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $108.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.39.

In other news, insider Jason P. Marino bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

