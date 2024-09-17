Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.18.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $232.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.78 and a 200-day moving average of $237.95. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

