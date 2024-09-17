MARBLEX (MBX) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $50.53 million and approximately $994,526.53 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,002,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,738,471 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,002,898 with 139,738,471.04673845 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.36147636 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,060,409.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

