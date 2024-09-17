Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Position Decreased by Gtcr LLC

Gtcr LLC trimmed its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531,028 shares during the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences comprises approximately 12.5% of Gtcr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gtcr LLC owned about 8.00% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $144,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 8.9 %

MRVI opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.01.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 47.41%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

