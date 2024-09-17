Madison Wealth Partners Inc Takes $212,000 Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

